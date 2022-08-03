Rep. Albrecht Gives Legislative Report

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

Remembering Our Pioneer Heritage

Since the arrival of the pioneers 175 years ago, Utah has built a thriving and unique state where families and businesses can prosper. I’m grateful for my family’s pioneer heritage of sacrifice and determination. May their heritage continue to inspire all Utahns.

Utah Tourism

As we get into the height of the summer season, thousands of visitors from all over the globe are making their way to Utah to experience the incredible recreation and tourism our state has to offer. Vicki Varela, managing director of the Utah Office of Tourism, discusses the current state of tourism in Utah. You can listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Utah’s Growing Economy

While the U.S. economy is likely heading into a recession, Utah’s economy continues to thrive. New reports from the Utah Department of Workforce Services show that job growth remains strong and unemployment rates remain low. The state’s unemployment rate has remained consistent at 2%, lower than the national average of 3.6%. The full report can be reviewed at jobs.utah.gov/blog/post/2022/07/21/utah-s-employment-summary-june-2022

Do Your Part to Slow the Flow

As the drought continues to impact our state, conserving water is more important than ever. The Utah Department of Natural Resources provides a helpful Weekly Water Guide at conservewater.utah.gov/weekly-lawn-watering-guide/ to help you find customized watering recommendations for your area. Eliminating just one watering can save about 3,000 gallons for the average quarter-acre Utah yard with .17 acres of green space. Please do your part to water efficiently and slow the flow.

Back to School

I hope you are having an enjoyable summer! This is a busy and exciting time for many families as you prepare to send students back to school. I want to express my appreciation to all our Utah teachers for what they do to ensure the success of our children.

August Interim Legislative Meetings

August Interim Legislative Meetings will be held Aug. 16-17 on Capitol Hill. These meetings are open to the public either in person or online by going to le.utah.gov/

November General Election

The November General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

As always, thank you for the opportunity to represent you in the Utah House of Representatives. It’s an honor to serve. Please contact me with any questions or concerns by calling or texting me at (435) 979-6578 or by email at carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov.