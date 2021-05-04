Rep. Albrecht Gives Monthly Report

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

Fastest Growing State in the Nation

New census data shows Utah was the fastest-growing state in the nation over the last decade. It is no surprise that so many want to live here with our beautiful landscapes, business and family-friendly policies, and endless opportunities. However, we must manage this growth to ensure Utahns can continue to maintain the quality of life we currently enjoy. Read more at https://www.ksl.com/article/50154428/census-data-utah-tops-nation-in-percentage-increase-no-changes-to-states-congressional-seats

On Track to Lift Mask Mandate

During the session, the Legislature passed HB 294 – Pandemic Emergency Powers Amendments. The law terminates emergency powers and certain public health orders related to COVID-19 upon reaching certain thresholds of positivity rates, vaccination and other criteria. Utah is on track to hit the threshold. Read more about the bill at https://house.utah.gov/2021-22-interim-committee-assignments/

May Interim and Special Session

The Legislature will meet on May 18 for interim meetings. As Chair of the Public Utilities, Energy, and Technology Committee, we will be looking at blockchain technology, IPP, the energy plan, grid resiliency, clean energy, and broadband infrastructure updates. You can view interim committee assignments at https://house.utah.gov/2021-22-interim-committee-assignments/. On May 19, we will convene in a special session to appropriate federal COVID-19 relief funds. Review Utah’s budget and find out more information at https://budget.utah.gov/.

Vehicle Registration Postcards Returning in May

At the beginning of this year, the Legislature passed HB 170 to bring back DMV registration renewal postcard reminders. This provides vehicle owners with the option to receive a postcard through the mail to inform them of their vehicle’s expired registration. The DMV will begin sending out renewal postcards for vehicles expiring in May. Please note, only currently registered cars will receive a postcard as the DMV does not maintain a record of expired vehicles.

Tax Cuts

This session, we passed historic legislation that will provide nearly $100 million in tax relief to Utah citizens! The legislation targets three specific groups: families, veterans and the elderly. Learn more about the tax cuts by watching a short video found at https://twitter.com/utahhousereps/status/1382810087224320000.

Utah’s Newest State Park

Utahraptor State Park is located 15 miles northwest of Moab in Grand County. Much of this land contains dinosaur bones, including fossils from the Utahraptor dinosaur. The area is currently undeveloped with only primitive camping and recreation options. and the creation of a state park will bring much-needed infrastructure to the area. Construction is expected to begin later this year and will include two modern campgrounds, restrooms, an office and entrance station, and trailheads for off road vehicles and mountain bikes.

COVID-19 Update

The COVID-19 vaccine continues to be available for all Utahns 16 and older. To find a vaccine provider near you or to schedule an appointment, go to https://coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine-distribution

Economic Report

The March 2021 employment report was released earlier this month. Utah’s employment has increased by 0.9% since March 2020 and Utah is first in the nation for private sector job growth. Additionally, Utah’s most recent unemployment rate is 2.9%, compared to the national average of 6.0%. While the last year has been challenging for many, we are optimistic that things will continue to trend up.

Podcast

Check out the House’s latest podcasts! This month features the 2021 legislative priorities with Speaker Wilson, what to expect during the interim and a highlight of vehicle registration postcards with Rep. Scott Chew. You can listen at https://open.spotify.com/show/29iEqsEpMk05buAF2hgGvC

Statewide Events

We are so excited to see our state reopening! Don’t miss out on these upcoming statewide events. Click on the link for more information about each event.

Dreamscapes – Immersive Art Exhibit (Salt Lake) Now through December, Thursday-Sunday

Cedar Saturday Market – (Cedar City) Every Saturday

Bulbs and Blooms 2021 – Utah’s Botanical Garden (Salt Lake) Now through May 15

Thanksgiving Point Tulip Festival – (Lehi) Now through May 8

2021 Baby Animal Festival – (Salt Lake) Now through may 8

Cedar City Slow Roll – Community bike ride May 7

Kanab Mother’s Day 10k – May 8

Tuacahn Amphitheater – (St. George) Outdoor theatre shows starting May 7 through Oct. 21

Bryce Canyon Astronomy Festival – June 9-12

Bear Lake Marathon Trifecta – June 10-12

Main to Main 10k and Fun Run – (Heber City) June 12

The Beaver Doughboy Triathlon – June 19

Tushar Crusher– Bike Race (Beaver) July 10

Wasatch County Fair – August 27

Bear Lake Raspberry Days – August 5-8

Paiute Trail Jamboree – (Marysvale) August 11-14

Western Legends Heritage and Music Festival – (Kanab) August 14-15

As always, thank you for the opportunity to represent you in the Utah House of Representatives. Please contact me with any questions or concerns by calling or texting me at (435) 979-5676 or by email at carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov.