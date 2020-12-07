Rep. Albrecht Provides Legislative Update

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

Committee Assignments

Committee assignments for the 64th legislature were released on Thursday, Dec. 3.

Of the committee assignments, Speaker Wilson issued the following statement: “The time-tested committee system is essential to the legislative process that enables the best policy and budget ideas to be considered by the full body of the House. I am confident the committee chairs will provide strong leadership and ensure each bill and every budget item receives the consideration they merit as we address the challenges and opportunities before us.”

To view all the 2021-2022 committee assignments, go to https://house.utah.gov/64th-legislature-committee-assignments/

My assignments from the Speaker are as follows: I will continue to serve as the Chairman for the Public Utilities, Energy, and Technology Committee. I will also serve on the Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Appropriations Committee, and the Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Standing Committee. I will continue to serve on the Legislative Water Development Commission and the Federalism Commission. I will also continue to serve as a Co-Chair for the Rural Caucus.

Podcast – Legislative Holiday Service Project

Teachers in the state of Utah do so much, and this year, due to challenges caused by COVID-19, our teachers are asked to do even more. The Utah House of Representatives, along with other state offices and partners, are collecting supplies and donations for three title-one schools in the Ogden School District to alleviate some of their needs. Schools in Rural Utah will benefit next year from this project. To donate, go to www.successfund.com/teachers.

Listen to the podcast by going to https://open.spotify.com/episode/0yHh8uLTMLavnlpn3K2OUY?si=4MJ6XcHGTa2EzL189SnLJw

Interim Highlights

During November, legislators attended their final interim meetings for 2020. They discussed important bills in preparation for the General Session, which will begin on Jan. 19.

Rent Relief

We understand that many have fallen on hard times. The state has created a program to help those struggling to make ends meet. For more information, visit https://rentrelief.utah.gov/.

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Monday, Dec. 7, marks 79 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor. Check out this article from a few years ago that talks of how Utah was affected by and reacted to this tragedy.

https://www.ksl.com/article/42485197/how-utah-and-the-us-reacted-to-the-pearl-harbor-attack-75-years-ago

I extend my personal thanks to all first responders; law enforcement, medical personnel, school teachers, truck drivers, store clerks, coal miners, utility workers, trash collectors, and all hospitality and service industry workers. We could not have made it through the past nine months without you. God bless you and your families. I wish you all a very merry Christmas and a better and happy New Year.

Thank you and stay safe. Contact me at (435) 979-6578 or cralbrecht52@gmail.com with concerns or questions.

