Rep. Albrecht Reports on Business Resources, Unemployment During the Pandemic

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

I hope you all enjoyed a happy Pioneer Day and had a safe holiday weekend, giving thanks to our pioneer ancestors and all they had to endure to settle this great and beautiful State of Utah!

We are in the middle of a busy wildfire season and it is our responsibility to do our part to prevent these disasters. Be careful in the great outdoors and be “fire conscious.”

COVID-19 Update

Utah’s COVID-19 Case Counts from July 20 – July 23

Monday, July 20

34,526 positive cases, an increase of 409 from the previous day

469,404 total tests administered

199 current hospitalizations

247 total deaths

21,504 recovered cases

Tuesday, July 21

35,012 positive cases, an increase of 486 from the previous day

475,443 total tests administered

186 current hospitalizations

251 total deaths, four more than the previous day

22,032 recovered cases

Wednesday, July 22

35,578 positive cases, an increase of 566 from the previous day

481,402 total tests administered

197 current hospitalizations

260 total deaths, 10 more than the previous day

22,532 recovered cases

Thursday, July 23

36,099 positive cases, an increase of 486 from the previous day

485,422 total tests administered

210 current hospitalizations

267 total deaths, seven more than the previous day

23,093 recovered cases

For more information, please visit https://coronavirus.utah.gov/. You can also call 1-800-456-7707 to receive the latest information.

Business Resources

The Utah Department of Health has provided a business manual for information on how to protect your business and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, the manual contains information such as:

Keeping your business open and what you should do if an employee is exposed to or tests positive for COVID-19

Answers to questions business owners have about requirements for quarantine and isolation, sick leave, and tax credits

Cleaning after a positive case of COVID-19

Testing employees for COVID-19

How to protect your worksite, operations and employees

Essential and critical infrastructure sector employees

To download this manual and read more, please click here.

Unemployment Update

Last week, Utah’s June unemployment numbers were released. Between May and June, our unemployment rate dropped from 8.6% to 5.1%. The national average unemployment rate is 11%. As we each do our part, we will overcome this virus and continue on a path of economic recovery.

Below is the latest information on Utah’s unemployment insurance claims. A few things to highlight from July 12-18:

Traditional unemployment insurance claims decreased 6.5% from the previous week to 4,514 claims

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims decreased by .1% from the previous week to 1,492 claims

Pandemic Extended Unemployment Claims increased by 7.7% from the previous week to 1,061 claims

Total new claims for all three programs ended the week at 7,067; new claims are holding just above 7,000 over the last few weeks (see new claim graph below)

Combined weekly claims for all three programs was 89,195

Total combined numbers from March 15 to July 18 New claims: 256,662 Benefits paid: $1,146,109,860



This is the last week people will receive a $600 weekly stimulus with their unemployment insurance benefit. The Department of Workforce Services will be watching closely for the impact this has on claimants and anticipate greater job seeking activity once the benefit goes back down to the usual 40% replacement wage. As a reminder, there are more than 25,000 open jobs on jobs.utah.gov and DWS is hosting another virtual job fair July 30.

Again, thank you for the opportunity to represent you. August Interim Meetings will be Aug. 17-19 with a Special Session set for Aug. 20-21. Please contact me with questions or concerns at carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov or call or text me.