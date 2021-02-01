Rep. Watkins Addresses Emery Town Church, Concealed Firearms

By Representative Christine Watkins, District 69

The second week of the session has brought many exciting opportunities. This included being able to voice my support for HB60, Conceal Carry Firearms Amendments, as a co-sponsor. I appreciate so many of you reaching out to me. Representing the good people of District 69 would not be possible without this communication.

HB188, State Stone Designation, would designate honeycomb calcite as the state stone. Many of you may have had the chance to see this beautiful stone that originates in Duchesne County and is mined exclusively in Utah. The soft honey color and intricate designs remind one of our State emblem, the beehive. This stone is used in the beehive emblem in the Utah Capitol Building. It seems fitting that this stone be designated and recognized as Utah’s State Stone and it is exciting that this bill will highlight a cultural part of Duchesne County. I will be presenting the bill in committee Monday afternoon.

HB47, DUI Revisions, also known as “Sarah’s Bill,” was inspired by the tragic story of Sarah Frei and three of her friends who were hit by a drunk driver in Cache County. The accident left all four teens in the hospital and Sarah as a double amputee. Although the victim’s injuries were severe, within hours of the accident the perpetrator was set free on bail. HB47 will require drunk drivers who have injured or killed an individual to appear before a judge before they can be released on bail. You can read more about it here: https://www.abc4.com/news/local-news/utah-teen-paralyzed-by-drunk-driver-inspires-dui-law/. I am happy to support this bill as a co-sponsor and look forward to the opportunity to keep Utah roads safe.

In the Business Economic Development and Labor Committee, we discussed a place close to home, the Emery Town Pioneer Church. This building was dedicated on July 27, 1902 and has served many purposes for the people of Emery. It is an architectural gem of Emery County in age, endurance and style with its New England clapboard siding and tall Georgian windows.

The city of Emery is now a gateway to the San Rafael Recreation Area and Muddy Creek Wilderness Area, and having this building open to people who visit Emery would be ideal. The building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.

However, it fell into disrepair and has needed a lot of work to restore it to its original beauty. A committee has been raising money and they need just a little bit more from the legislature. Their goal is to reopen the building next year on the 120th anniversary of the Emery Town Pioneer Church. Representative Carl Albrecht is sponsoring the request for appropriations. Senator Mike Mckell and I are the Chairs of this committee and we both have strong ties to Emery County.

