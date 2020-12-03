Replica Sign Added to Helper’s Main Street

The E Clampus Vitus building on Helper’s Main Street mounted another piece of history on Tuesday afternoon. The chapter, with the help from the Helper Revitalization Project, purchased a replica neon sign that designated the old Carbon Hotel for many decades.

The Carbon Hotel was built over 110 years ago and operated as a hotel, bar, café and sporting house. Many immigrants made their way to Helper during the height of the coal mines in the early 1900s, leading to the popularity of the bordello on the top floor. The hotel was eventually shut down in the 1970s due to this illegal activity.

In 1987, the Matt Warner Chapter 1900 of E Clampus Vitus purchased the building with the help of Helper City. The chapter has been working diligently to restore the building to its former glory. Tuesday marked another step in that direction as the buildings’ iconic neon sign retakes its place on the front of the establishment once again.