Reports and Action Items for Castle Dale City Council

By Julie Johansen

The Caste Dale City Council received reports on activities that happened during the past month as the council meeting opened on Thursday evening. Amanda Leonard reported that the Joe’s Fest was even bigger and better than previous years and she extended appreciation to the city for its support at the event. She was thanked by the council for her endeavors with the annual festival.

Councilman Joel Dorsch also commented on the recent high school rodeo. He thanked the rodeo club and city maintenance workers for their thorough clean up and stated that parking seemed to be no problem. Dorsch also shared a gold buckle that the rodeo club presented him for his service over the years.

Action items for the city included the approval of water meter reading software along with a new program. A COVID-19 leave policy for city employees was also discussed. A motion to grant paid leave for the health department’s recommended quarantine was made and approved. A donation of $200 to “What’s Your 20” was then granted by the council to assist local first responders.

Britni Moreno, Castle Dale City Fire Chief, then requested that amendments to the Fire Department Code of Ethics be approved. Upon the mayor’s suggestion, a sentence that stated that activities involving alcohol or other substance use be stricken from the code as it is contained other places in the code. The word “may result” in disciplinary action was changed to “will result.” With these changes, the amendment was approved.

The next item of discussion was a cross connection ordinance the Castle Valley Special Service District had sent to the city. This was tabled pending further study of the ordinance and conversation with the district.

During the department reports, code enforcement officer JJ Manning stated he will be requesting that trailers be removed from the streets so that snow removal can happen. He also contacted citizens who were watering outside with culinary water and those situations have been cleared.

Castle Dale Fire Chief Moreno reported on fire meetings and trainings that the Utah Fire Rescue Academy have been bringing to the fire department. She also stated that they have once again started having meetings every week. Moreno concluded by announcing that the Castle Dale Fire Department will have a spook alley and trunk or treat on Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at the fire station.