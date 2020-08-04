Representative Albrecht Gives Legislative Update

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

Reopening Schools

The reopening of schools has recently been a major topic of conversation. The Utah Department of Health released guidelines for school districts to follow as they are determining how to best serve our state’s students and school districts across the state are finalizing their individual plans to submit to the Utah State Board of Education. Please refer to this article for details on district plans and the health guidelines.

Special Session

The state has an obligation to allocate the remaining CARES money, evaluate all the unfunded bills from the previous general session and address coinciding policy issues. The number of bills in August’s Special Session will be limited to only a handful of crucial requests. August Interim meetings will be Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 17-19, with a Special Legislative Session set for Thursday, Aug. 20.

COVID-19 Update

Utah’s COVID-19 Case Counts from July 20 – July 23

Monday, July 27

38,409 positive cases, an increase of 436 from the previous day

509,858 total tests administered

207 current hospitalizations

281 total deaths, seven more than the previous day

Tuesday, July 28

38,855 positive cases, an increase of 446 from the previous day

514,509 total tests administered

211 current hospitalizations

286 total deaths, five more than the previous day

25,905 recovered cases

Wednesday, July 29

39,194 positive cases, an increase of 339 from the previous day

518,191 total tests administered

208 current hospitalizations

292 total deaths, six more than the previous day

26,643 recovered cases

Thursday, July 30

39,696 positive cases, an increase of 502 from the previous day

524,367 total tests administered

217 current hospitalizations

300 total deaths, eight more than the previous day

27,261 recovered case

Friday, July 31

40,196 positive cases, an increase of 500 from the previous day

528,910 total tests administered

213 current hospitalizations

304 total deaths, four more than the previous day

28,130 recovered cases

For more information, please visit https://coronavirus.utah.gov/. You can also call 1-800-456-7707 to receive the latest information.

Unemployment Update

The Department of Workforce Services released the following:

Currently, we estimate just over 70% of individuals filing for unemployment are considered “job attached,” so they are required to do the weekly job searches. This was put in place early on because of the number of furloughs where employers intended to bring employees back.

As we approach the five month mark of the pandemic, we believe that employers now have a good sense on who they will be bringing back and if not, it means they won’t be bouncing back for some time and their employees need to start looking for other opportunities even if it is temporary.

Now that the federal unemployment $600 weekly stimulus has ended, and even if Congress passes something smaller, we believe that many claimants will start looking for work because they are no longer receiving such a rich benefit. Ending “job attachment” will further increase job-seeking activity, which is critical to support our economy as we recover from the pandemic.

