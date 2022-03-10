Republican Caucus Meeting Hosted in Green River

By Robin Hunt

Green River hosted its Republican Caucus meeting on Tuesday evening.

During the meeting, Kent Johnson was selected to continue as chair. Travis Bacon was selected as vice chair as well as the state delegate for the republican voters of Green River.

Following his nomination, Bacon commented on how much he enjoys representing Green River and getting to know the candidates. He encouraged voters to contact him with their concerns and questions regarding any of the candidates.

Those selected as county delegates included Bacon, Johnson, Tyler Hunt, Robin Hunt, Levi Allen, Richard Ryan, Tanner McFarlane, Paula Dunham, Barb Hudnell and Walt Maldonado. Three alternate county delegates were also selected.