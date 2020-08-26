REQUEST FOR BIDS

East Carbon City is accepting bids on the following surplus properties. Approximately 5000 square feet of the southern portion of parcel 1C-0681-0001 plus survey fees. Approximately 1400 square feet of the eastern portion of parcel 1C-0348-0001 plus survey fees. Bids can be submitted to East Carbon City Hall, 101 West Geneva Drive, East Carbon, Utah 84520. Closing date for the bids will be September 1st at 5:00 P.M.

Elizabeth Holt

East Carbon City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper on August 26, 2020.