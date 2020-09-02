REQUEST FOR BIDS

Emery County is currently seeking bids from licensed contractors to perform commercial renovations on Green River Library and Orangeville Library.

Scope of work includes minor construction, electrical work, masonry, plumbing, painting, floor coverings, and landscaping.

The Request for Proposal and Construction Drawing Package can be acquired at the Emery County Clerk/Auditor’s Office and may be viewed on the Emery County website (www.emerycounty.com).

All bids are to be sealed in an envelope marked “Emery County Libraries iHubs Renovation” and shall be submitted to the Emery County Clerk/Auditor’s Office at Emery County Administration Building, 75 E Main Street, P.O. Box 907, Castle Dale, UT 84513. Bids must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020. All bids received will be opened and reviewed during the Commission Meeting on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 9:00 am.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 2 and 9, 2020.