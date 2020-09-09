REQUEST FOR BIDS

Emery County is receiving bids from any dealers wishing to purchase all of the scrap metal received at the Emery County Landfill this year. Bids must be for FOB Emery County Landfill.

All bids are to be sealed and the envelope clearly marked “Scrap Metal Bid” and will be received into the Emery County Clerk/Auditor’s Office, Emery County Courthouse, P. 0. Box 907, Castle Dale, Utah 84513, no later than 5:00 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020.

Bids will be opened during the scheduled Emery County Commission meeting on, October 6, 2020 after 3:00 p.m. in Castle Dale, Utah. The successful bidder will have until, December 31, 2020 to remove all scrap metal.

If further information is needed, please contact Wayde Nielsen, at 381-3510.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 9 and 16, 2020.