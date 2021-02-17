REQUEST FOR BIDS

Carbon County will be purchasing weed and mosquito abatement chemicals. Bids will be accepted for the following chemicals and their generic brand equivalent:

WEED CHEMICAL

ESCORT

TELAR

2-4-D-LV4

2-4-D AMINE

CLARITY

ROUNDUP PRO

ROUNDUP ULTRA MAX

GARLON 3

GARLON 4

HI-LIGHT

KROVAR

OUST

SPEED ZONE

RODEO

TORDON

ESPLANADA

WEEDMASTER

SURFLAN

MILESTONE

SILICONE- SURFACTANT

PIPER

MOSQUITO CHEMICAL

ALTASOID XR BRICKETS

ALTASOID GRANULES

ALTASOID PELLETS

AQUA KONTROL

AQUA RESIN

DELTAGARD ULV

FOURSTAR BRICKETS

KONTROL 30 + 30

NATULAR

EVERGREEN

PERM X

SUMMIT BTI ¬BRIQUETTES

VECTBAC GRANULES

VECTOLEX

VECTOMAX

ZENIVEX E4

ZENIVEX E20

DUPLEX-G

NON INONIC SURFACTANT

+ All other chemicals you wish to quote

Bidders may submit bids as to one or more of the chemicals listed, pricing must be listed separately for each chemical bid upon. As to chemicals for which the best known brand name is listed above, please bid on generic brand versions as well. Bids will be awarded on a per chemical basis to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder.

Bids are due at the Carbon County Clerk’s office at 751 East 100 North, Ste 1100, Price Utah 84501, prior to 5:00 p.m. on March 2, 2021

PLEASE NOTE: On the outside of a sealed envelope for each Bid write:

“Weed and Mosquito Abatement Bids”

Carbon County is not responsible for bids that are received late due to delays in delivery by any source. Faxed and emailed bids are NOT accepted.

Bids will be opened during the regularly scheduled Carbon County Commission meeting at 4:30 p.m. on March 3, 2021 at the aforementioned address in the Commission Chambers.

Carbon County reserves the right to select separate chemicals from different bidders.

For more information contact Chris Rowley at 636-3270 or chris.rowley@carbon.utah.gov.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 17 and February 24, 2021.