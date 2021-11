Used WW Livestock Products Roping Chute. You can see it outside on the East side of the Blue Sage Arena (Castle Dale). Minimum Bid $50. Submit your bid in a sealed envelope to Castle Dale City Hall, 20 S 100 E. Bids will be opened at 5:00 pm on Dec. 7th.

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 17 and November 24, 2021.