REQUEST FOR BIDS

Carbon County will be purchasing weed and mosquito abatement chemicals. Bids will be accepted for the following chemicals and their generic brand equivalent:

WEED CHEMICAL MOSQUITO CHEMICAL

ESCORT ALTASOID XR BRICKETS

TELAR ALTASOID GRANULES

2-4-D-LV4 ALTASOID PELLETS

2-4-D AMINE AQUA KONTROL

DICAMBA AQUA RESIN

ROUNDUP PRO DELTAGARD ULV

RANGER PRO FOURSTAR BRICKETS

GARLON 3 KONTROL 30 + 30

GARLON 4 NATULAR

HI-LIGHT EVERGREEN

KROVAR PERM X

PERSPECTIVE SUMMIT BTI BRIQUETTES

SPEED ZONE VECTBAC GRANULES

RODEO VECTOLEX

TORDON VECTOMAX

ESPLANADA ZENIVEX E4

WEEDMASTER ZENIVEX E20

RESOLUTE 4FL DUPLEX-G

MILESTONE

NON INONIC SURFACTANT

SILICONE- SURFACTANT

PIPER + All other chemicals you wish to quote

Bidders may submit bids as to one or more of the chemicals listed, pricing must be listed separately for each chemical bid upon. As to chemicals for which the best known brand name is listed above, please bid on generic brand versions as well. Bids will be awarded on a per chemical basis to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder.

Bids are due at the Carbon County Clerk’s office at 751 East 100 North, Ste 1100, Price Utah 84501, prior to 5:00 p.m. on February 15, 2022

PLEASE NOTE: On the outside of a sealed envelope for each Bid write:

“Weed and Mosquito Abatement Bids”

Carbon County is not responsible for bids that are received late due to delays in delivery by any source. Faxed and emailed bids are NOT accepted.

Bids will be opened during the regularly scheduled Carbon County Commission meeting at 4:30 p.m. on February 16, 2022 at the aforementioned address in the Commission Chambers.

Carbon County reserves the right to select separate chemicals from different bidders.

For more information contact Chris Rowley at 636-3270 or chris.rowley@carbon.utah.gov.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 2 and February 9, 2022.