REQUEST FOR BIDS

Scofield Town has an approx. 21’ W x 30’ L x 12 ‘H used carport for sale to the highest bidder. This item is being sold as-is and exact measurements are not guaranteed. The carport will need to be picked up in Scofield. Minimum bid is $3,500 and bids will be opened and the item sold on August 19, 2024 at 11:00 am at the Scofield Maintenance Building at 155 N Ivy Street, Scofield, UT. Questions may be directed to scofield84526@gmail.com

Send bids to:

Scofield Bid Official

HC 35 Box 560

Scofield, UT 84526

Lorraine Behling

Scofield Town Clerk

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 31, 2024.