REQUEST FOR BIDS

Scofield Town has an approx. 21’ W x 30’ L x 12 ‘H used carport for sale to the highest bidder. This item is being sold as-is and exact measurements are not guaranteed. The carport will need to be picked up in Scofield. Minimum bid is $3,500 and bids will be opened and the item sold on August 19, 2024 at 11:00 am at the Scofield Maintenance Building at 155 N Ivy Street, Scofield, UT. Questions may be directed to scofield84526@gmail.com
Send bids to:
Scofield Bid Official
HC 35 Box 560
Scofield, UT 84526
Lorraine Behling
Scofield Town Clerk
Published in the ETV Newspaper July 31, 2024.