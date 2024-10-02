REQUEST FOR BIDS

NEW OR USED FORD F-150 HALF-TON TRUCK

Carbon County Office of Tourism seeks bids for the purchase of a new or used Ford F-150 half-ton truck 3.5L V6 24V PDI DOHC twin turbo 10-speed automatic transmission.

Bids are due at the Carbon County Clerk’s office at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501, prior to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. Bids will be opened at 4:30

p.m., October 16, 2024, during the regularly scheduled Carbon County Commission meeting.

More detailed information regarding this bid can be found on our website at: https://www.carbon.utah.gov/government/public-notices/

For further information please call the Office of Economic Development at (435)636-3295 between 8:00 a.m and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 2 and October 9, 2024.