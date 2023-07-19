REQUEST FOR BIDS – COMMERCIAL CARPET TILE

Carbon County Ambulance Garage is accepting sealed bids for commercial carpet tile. Bid must be for Diffuse Ecologix Routes 75500 or equivalent 24X24 commercial carpet tile and replacement of Wall Base. Bidding contractor must visit the site and measure. Sealed bids are due at the Carbon County clerks’ office at 751 East 100 North Suite #1100 Price, Utah 84501, prior to 3:00 p.m. on August 2, 2023.

Please note on the outside of a sealed envelope:

Commercial Carpet Tile Bid

Carbon County is not responsible for bids that are late due to delays in delivery by any source. Faxed and emailed bids are not acceptable.

Bids will be opened during the regularly scheduled Carbon County Commission meeting at 4:30 p.m. on August 2, 2023 at the aforementioned address in the Commission Chambers.

Carbon County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality of any bid, and to select the bid which in the opinion of the County provides the best product, warranty and/or service to the County.

For further information or to arrange access for measurements please contact Barry Horsley. 435-636-3777 barry.horsley@carbon.utah.gov

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 19 and July 26, 2023.