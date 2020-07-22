REQUEST FOR BIDS – GREEN RIVER CITY

Project Owner

GREEN RIVER CITY

P.O. Box 620

460 East Main Street

Green River, Utah 84525

Separate sealed BIDS for a 10MM digital display Message Center Marquee with installation. All bids will be received by the City of Green River at their office at 460 East Main, Green River, Utah 84525 until 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Major items include:

62” x 81” Full Color 10mm RBG Electronic Message center with 5 year warranty. Overall height is approximately 180”

12” x 23” x 120” pole cover

Install support pole and concrete base

Install message center and pole cover

The City of Green River reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any formality or technicality in any bid.

Conae Black

Green River City Administrator/Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper on July 22, 2020.