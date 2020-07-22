REQUEST FOR BIDS – GREEN RIVER CITY

Project Owner
GREEN RIVER CITY
P.O. Box 620
460 East Main Street
Green River, Utah 84525
Separate sealed BIDS for a 10MM digital display Message Center Marquee with installation. All bids will be received by the City of Green River at their office at 460 East Main, Green River, Utah 84525 until 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Major items include:
62” x 81” Full Color 10mm RBG Electronic Message center with 5 year warranty. Overall height is approximately 180”
12” x 23” x 120” pole cover
Install support pole and concrete base
Install message center and pole cover
The City of Green River reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any formality or technicality in any bid.
Conae Black
Green River City Administrator/Recorder
Published in the ETV Newspaper on July 22, 2020.