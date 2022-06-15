Carbon School District is looking for a bid for Kitchen Equipment Maintenance and Repair Services. Statements will be evaluated on overall cost, qualifications to perform the work, and past work experience on similar services. Services will include, milk coolers, fridges, and freezers, ovens, and warmers. These services will be 12 months term agreement. Interested candidates, please email Tonya Jones at tjjones@carbonschools.org or Melanie Wilmonen at wilmonenme@carbonschools.org, and the Carbon School District will email a form for you to fill out and return by June 25th, 2022.

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 15 and June 22, 2022.