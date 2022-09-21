REQUEST FOR BIDS – TRENCH ROLLER

Carbon County Road Department is accepting sealed bids for a new walk-behind trench compactor. Minimum criteria for the compactor are as follows: dual-section padded drums, infrared remote control, diesel engine, tip-over protection, operation and service manuals included.

Sealed bids are due at the Carbon County clerks’ office at 751 East 100 North Suite #1100 Price, Utah 84501, prior to 3:00 p.m. on October 5th, 2022.

Please note on the outside of a sealed envelope:

2022 Trench Roller for Carbon County

Road Department

Carbon County is not responsible for bids that are late due to delays in delivery by any source. Faxed and emailed bids are not acceptable.

Bids will be opened during the regularly scheduled Carbon County Commission meeting at 4:30 p.m. on October 5th, 2022 at the aforementioned address in the Commission Chambers.

Carbon County reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality of any bid, and to select the bid which in the opinion of the County provides the best product, warranty and/or service to the County.

For further information please call the Road Department at 435-636-3268 between 7:00 A.M. and 5:30 P.M. Monday through Thursday.

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 21 and September 28, 2022.