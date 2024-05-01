REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Carbon School District is now accepting proposals for replacing classroom cabinets in two buildings. Project will include the removal of old cabinets and installation of new ones in six classrooms.

Submit detailed proposals, costs, and timelines by May 14, 2024. Evaluation based on quality, cost, timeline, experience, and references. Selected vendors must provide insurance and bonding.

For full RFP including submittal instructions contact

CSD Facilities and Maintenance Department:

Phone: 435-637-1732

Email: berryman@carbonschools.org

Contact: Wendy Berrymann

Published in the ETV Newspaper May 1 and May 8, 2024.