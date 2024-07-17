Emery County is seeking a Request for Proposal (RFP) for Restroom Remodel at the Emery County Administration Building, 75 East Main St., Castle Dale, Utah. The full RFP can be found on the emerycounty.com website main page under Requests. Questions relating to the RFP should be directed to the Emery County Maintenance Supervisor at kyles@emery.utah.gov. The RFP submissions are to be submitted to the Emery County Clerk/Auditor’s Office, 75 East Main St., P.O. Box 907, Castle Dale, UT 84513 or brendat@emery.utah.gov. The proposal submissions are DUE by Friday, August 2, 2024 and will be opened in the August 6, 2024 Commission Meeting.

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 17, July 24 and July 31, 2024.