REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL: EMS INSTRUCTOR TO TEACH BASIC EMT CLASS

Emery County is seeking proposals for a qualified EMS Instructor to teach a basic EMT course at Emery High School.
Selection Criteria
Candidates must meet the following criteria:
● Must be a resident of Emery County
● Licensed EMT or higher
● 2+ years of EMS experience
● EMS Instructor endorsement
● Course Coordinator endorsement
● Experience planning and teaching EMT courses
Emery County Commissioners will evaluate the proposals based on the following criteria:
● Responsiveness to the requirements outlined in this RFP
● Relevant past experience and performance
● References
● Cost
Emery County reserves the right to award the contract to the individual that represents the best value.
Proposal guidelines
Your proposal should follow the format below:
● Summary of qualifications
● Background information about yourself, experience in EMS, and past teaching experience
● Proposed class schedule
● Pricing / bid
• Do not include cost for student application fees OR books
● References
• Include name, contact details
● Any terms and conditions for working with you
Please submit your proposals to the Clerk/Auditor’s office by the end of business (5:00p.m.) on Friday, December 3, 2021. You can also email proposals to BrendaT@emery.utah.gov
