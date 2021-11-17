REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL: EMS INSTRUCTOR TO TEACH BASIC EMT CLASS

Emery County is seeking proposals for a qualified EMS Instructor to teach a basic EMT course at Emery High School.

Selection Criteria

Candidates must meet the following criteria:

● Must be a resident of Emery County

● Licensed EMT or higher

● 2+ years of EMS experience

● EMS Instructor endorsement

● Course Coordinator endorsement

● Experience planning and teaching EMT courses

Emery County Commissioners will evaluate the proposals based on the following criteria:

● Responsiveness to the requirements outlined in this RFP

● Relevant past experience and performance

● References

● Cost

Emery County reserves the right to award the contract to the individual that represents the best value.

Proposal guidelines

Your proposal should follow the format below:

● Summary of qualifications

● Background information about yourself, experience in EMS, and past teaching experience

● Proposed class schedule

● Pricing / bid

• Do not include cost for student application fees OR books

● References

• Include name, contact details

● Any terms and conditions for working with you

Please submit your proposals to the Clerk/Auditor’s office by the end of business (5:00p.m.) on Friday, December 3, 2021. You can also email proposals to BrendaT@emery.utah.gov

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 17 and November 24, 2021.