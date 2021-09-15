REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL/REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFP/RFQ) EMERY COUNTY EMS INSTRUCTOR TO TEACH BASIC EMT CLASS

Introduction

Emery County Ambulance is seeking a qualified EMS Instructor to teach a basic EMT class starting in the fall of 2021. The course coordinator endorsement is not required. The course coordinator will be provided by Emery County Ambulance and will assist in setting up and coordinating with the state EMS office.

Selection criteria

Candidates must meet the following criteria:

• Licensed Advanced EMT or higher

• Currently active with an ambulance service

• 2+ years of EMS experience

• EMS Instructor endorsement

Proposed course schedule must meet the following criteria:

• Class cannot be held on the weekend

• Class should be held twice weekly

• Schedule should account for 130 class hours

• Class should start the end of October or beginning of November time frame

The RFP/RFQ will be evaluated based on the following criteria

• Responsiveness to the requirements outlined in this RFP/RFQ

• Relevant past experience and performance

• References

• Pricing/cost

Emery County Ambulance reserves the right to reject any or all RFP/RFQ’S, to waive any informality of any proposal and to select the proposal which in the opinion of the advisory board provides the best service to the Emery County Ambulance.

For further information please contact Clinton Olsen at 435-381-3592 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. Monday through Friday.

RFP/RFQ guidelines

Your RFP/RFQ should follow the format below:

• Summary of qualifications

• Background information about yourself, experience in EMS, and past teaching experience

• Proposed class schedule

• Pricing/bid – Do not include cost for student application fees OR books

• References

• Include name and contact information

• Any terms and conditions working with you

RFP/RFQ will be analyzed in the regularly scheduled Commission Meeting October 5, 2021, at 3:00 p.m.

SUBMIT RFP/ RFQ: To the Emery County Clerk’s Office, Box 907, Castle Dale, UT, 84513 by 5:00 p.m. October 1, 2021.

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 15 and September 22, 2021.