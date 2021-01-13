REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Green River Medical Center (GRMC) is accepting bids for construction renovation to create a Negative Pressure Exam Room with installed oxygen and suction systems. Bid specifications, drawings, etc., may be obtained by contacting Paula Dunham, Executive Director. A Walk-Through is scheduled for questions and answers for 5 PM, Thursday, January 14, 2021. All sealed bids must be submitted no later than 5 PM, Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Bids will be evaluated based on a combination of the proposal amount and the number of days to substantially complete the work. Contact Info:

Green River Medical Center

Phone: 435-564-3434

Fax: 435-564-3214

E-Mail: paula@grmc.biz

Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 13 and January 20, 2021.