East Carbon City is accepting proposals on upgrading two water tanks in East Carbon. This would entail the cleaning and relining the interior and work on the exterior of the water tanks. Those interested or wanting more information can contact East Carbon City Hall at 101 West Geneva Drive, East Carbon, Utah or by phone 435-888-6613.

Elizabeth Holt

City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 31 and February 7, 2024.