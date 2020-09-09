REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Carbon School District is seeking proposals to Update and Remodel the Football Field Announcers Booth at Carbon High School. Scope of Work documents are available at the address below. Pre-bid visits may be arranged by calling 435-637-1342. Proposals are due Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. electronically to bids@carbonschools.org, or paper copy to:

Carbon School District

65 East 400 North

Price, UT, 84501

435-637-1342

Bidders are responsible for their own measurements and calculations. Bidders also must have proper state and local licenses, workmen’s compensation, liability and vehicle insurance as required by state law. The District reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 9 and 16, 2020.