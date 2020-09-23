REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Carbon County is accepting sealed proposals for the construction and installation of multiple Visitor Information Kiosks within Carbon County. When constructed and installed, the kiosks will contain information panels that include maps and other visitor information pertaining to points of attraction within Carbon County.

Proposals are due at the Carbon County Clerk’s office at 751 East 100 North Suite #1100 Price, Utah 84501, prior to 5:00 p.m. on October 6, 2020. Proposals should be mailed or delivered in a sealed enveloped marked on the envelope as “Visitor Information Kiosks Proposal”.

Proposal requirements and criteria to be used in evaluating and scoring the proposals can be found at https://www.carbon.utah.gov/rfp or the aforementioned address between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at no charge to interested parties.

Proposals will be opened during the regularly scheduled Carbon County Commission meeting at 4:30 p.m. on October 7, 2020 at the aforementioned address in the Commission Chambers, and will be referred to a committee for scoring and recommendation to the Board of Commissioners for awarding.

Carbon County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive any informality of any proposal, and to select the proposal which obtains the highest score based on the criteria established for awarding the proposal.

For further information, please call the Tourism Department at 435-636-3295 between 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday.

Carbon County is not responsible for proposals that are late due to delays in delivery by any source. Faxed and emailed proposals are NOT acceptable.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 23, 2020.