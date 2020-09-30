Utah Coal Country Strike Team (CCST) is seeking applications for grant funding requests. The deadline for proposals is October 14, 2020.

Requests must complete an application which can be found at https://coalcountrystriketeam.com/ or by contacting Jade Powell at jpowell@seualg.utah.gov. 435-613-0022.

Proposals must be submitted to Jade Powell, CCST Coordinator, by Wednesday, October 14, 2020 by 11:59 PM.

All requests must benefit substantially or be done within Carbon or Emery Counties.

Applicants must show how their project meets one or more of the following criteria;

– Workforce

– Training and Jobs

– Housing

– Revitalization

– Tourism

– Infrastructure

– Economic

– Development Incentives

For more information about the project criteria, applications or to view the entire Request For Proposals visit https://coalcountrystriketeam.com/ or contact Jade Powell at 435-613-0022

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 30, 2020.