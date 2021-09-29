REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – COMBUSTION SUPERVISOR

The San Rafael Special Service District is seeking a qualified individual with knowledge and experience in fossil fuel combustion, test scale combustion furnace experience, nuclear research experience, leadership/management skills and the ability to connect with and secure clients for the San Rafael Energy Research Center to fill the position of Combustion Supervisor at the SRERC. Applicants must have a masters degree or doctorate in a related field as well as experience as a primary research director in fossil fuel/mixed fuels combustion. Research experience must include test scale combustion furnaces as well as large scale industrial furnaces. The full RFP is available for view on the Emery County website and in the Clerk/Auditor’s Office during regular business hours. Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 29 and October 6, 2021.