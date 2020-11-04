REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR SAN RAFAEL ENERGY RESEARCH CENTER PROJECT CONSULTANT INTRODUCTION

Emery County is seeking a qualified individual with knowledge and experience in fossil fuel combustion, test scale combustion furnace experience, leadership/management skills and the ability to connect with and secure clients for the San Rafael Energy Research Center.

OBJECTIVE AND SCOPE OF WORK

Emery County is seeking a qualified individual to fill the position of San Rafael Energy Research Center Project Consultant.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS

All proposals submitted for evaluation must include, but are not limited to the following:

● Applicant must have a masters degree or doctorate in a related field.

● Applicant must have experience as primary research scientist in fossil fuel combustion. Research experience must include test scale combustion furnace as well as large scale industrial furnace.

● Applicant must demonstrate the ability to train others in the operation and testing methodology of test scale combustion furnace.

● Applicant must work with prospective research clients to ensure their test plan can be accommodated with the existing facility and L-1500 furnace configuration.

● Applicant must be able to modify required changes and operations needed for the L1500 combustion furnace to accommodate the needs of each new research client.

● Applicants must identify research facilities, industries, universities and individuals that are potential clients for the San Rafael Energy Research Center.

● Applicants must propose recruiting activities with estimated costs, with permission from County Commissioner’s, be able to execute on the proposed recruiting activities.

● Applicants must be available to respond to inquiries from potential clients.

● Applicants must lead in building relationships with Universities and Research Centers.

● Applicants must be able to assist in grant applications for the San Rafael Energy Research Center.

REFERENCE CHECKS

Information from references may be evaluated as either satisfactory or unsatisfactory using the following criteria:

● The reference was pleased with the work done by the applicant and would hire the applicant again

● The applicant fulfilled their contract and met all expectations

● Deadlines were met in a timely manner with time for discussion and decision making

● Applicant was responsive to the reference’s needs and requests

● The applicant anticipated problems, and solved them quickly and effectively

Applicants may be asked to participate in an interview to further evaluate their ability to work on this project.

Applicant selection will be based on the applicant’s written proposal and the results of the reference checks.

INQUIRIES

All inquiries relating to the proposal should be directed to:

Emery County Commission

435-381-3570

INSTRUCTIONS FOR PROPOSAL SUBMISSION

Two (2) copies of the proposal (1 paper and 1 electronic) must be submitted to:

Emery County Clerk/Auditor

Brenda Tuttle

75 E. Main Street

PO Box 907

Castle Dale, UT 84513

brendat@emery.utah.gov

435-381-3551

Proposals are due by Friday, November 13, 2020, before 5pm MST. An electronic file of all submissions is also requested for ease in distribution during the evaluation process.

See above for contact information.

Emery County will evaluate all proposals to determine acceptance or rejection of the proposal, based on experience, performance ratings, and any other objective criteria specified in the request for proposals, as per Utah code 63G-6a-606.

Pursuant to this RFP a contract will be executed and signed by Emery County.

PROCUREMENT RULES AND PROCEDURES

Emery County will award a contract in reliance upon the information contained in proposals submitted in response to the RFP. Emery County will be legally bound only when and if there is a definitive signed agreement with the awarded contractor.

It is important that any person who signs a proposal or contract on behalf of a Contractor’s organization certifies that he or she has the authority to act so. The successful Contractor who has his/her proposal accepted may be required to answer further questions and provide further clarification of his/her proposal and responses.

Receiving this RFQ or responding to it does not entitle any entity to participate in services or transactions resulting from or arising in connection with this RFP. Emery County shall have no liability to any person or entity under or in connection with this RFP, unless and until Emery County and such person shall have executed and delivered a definitive written agreement. No oral modifications or amendments to this RFP or any resulting contract shall be effective, but such may be modified or amended by a written agreement signed by the parties. If it becomes necessary to revise any part of this RFP, an addendum will be provided to all who received an RFP.

PROCUREMENT TIMETABLE

Below is the Procurement Timetable that has been established for this RFQ.

*Desired date for Emery County to select agency.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on November 4 and November 11, 2020.