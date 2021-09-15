REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – Notice of Request for Proposals: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

The Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments (SEUALG) is soliciting competitive sealed proposals from qualified General Contractors and Sub-Contractors who have five years or more experience in construction projects and who carry liability insurance, workers compensation insurance and are state licensed professional contractors such as Excavators, Concrete Contractors, Electricians, Plumbers, Roofers, Insulation Contractors, and HVAC contractors. Periodically, the SEUALG intends to rehabilitate and weatherize several residential properties and construct some new single-family homes all utilizing both homeowners sweat equity and licensed Sub-Contractors as required.

The successful bidder will be responsible for the following activities: Inspection, development of specifications, purchasing, maintaining of records and inventories, cost estimating, bidding, bid evaluation, training of un-skilled individuals, over-sight of all segments of the project.

Copies of the RFP are available at the office of the Program Manager, Barbara Fausett, 375 S. Carbon Ave., Price, Utah 84501 – phone 435-613-0026, fax (435)637-5448.

Proposals will be received at the Program Managers office up until 5:00 PM on September 30th, 2021.

From time to time, projects will be funded in whole or in part by the USDA – Rural Development or Division of Housing and Community Development (HUD), the Olene Walker Housing Trust Fund’s Single Family Housing Rehabilitation, the Community Block Development Grant (CDBG), Department of Energy (DOE) and Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance (LIHEAP) programs. The successful awardee will be responsible for compliance with all applicable federal and state requirements.

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 15 and September 22, 2021.