REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SCOFIELD RESERVOIR SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT

​The Scofield Reservoir Special Service District is seeking proposals for the provision of services to include the monitoring, maintenance and repair of sewage lift pumps, reporting of septic tank levels, and inspections of all new septic and sewer installations and connections for recreational cabin subdivisions in the Scofield/Pleasant Valley area of Carbon County. Pumps and septic systems to be monitored and maintained are in the Town of Clear Creek and the seven cabin communities surrounding Scofield Reservoir, including Scofield West, Singleton, Campsite, Bolotas, Forester, Pannier, and Helsten. Pumps and tank levels must be read on-site weekly. The chosen contractor must be able to read lift-station controlled communication panels. Contractor must provide his own vehicle and tools. Contractor must be able to respond to emergency situations.

​A contract shall be awarded to the contractor best able to provide the services requested at a reasonable rate. The proposal should contain information pertaining to the following factors, all of which may be considered by the Special Service District Control Board: (1) past performance for the Scofield Reservoir Special Service District or similar sewer system management entity; (2) ability and availability to provide all services listed herein; (3) experience, training and familiarity with pumps, septic systems, and sewage and plumbing systems generally; and (4) compensation or rates requested for services provided. Preference will be given to licensed plumbers. The contract shall be for a term of up to four years, and may contain automatic renewal clauses.

​Proposals shall be submitted to the Scofield Reservoir Special Service District at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah, c/o Soleil Melo, no later than 5:00 p.m. on September 30, 2024, and shall be plainly marked with the name and address of the contractor and shall bear the words “SRSSD System Maintenance Proposal”. Proposals will be opened publicly at the regularly scheduled meeting of the Scofield Reservoir Special Service District on October 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., to be held at the Carbon County Administration Building located at 751 East 100 North, Price, UT, 84501, Second Floor Conference Room. A contract may be awarded at that date or at a later time.

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 18 and September 25, 2024.