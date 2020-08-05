REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

Emery County is seeking qualifications from any individual or group that would be interested in obtaining the Cleaning Services during the 2020 Emery County Fair. The scope of work associated with this contract will include but are not limited to following:

• Clean city streets and sidewalks after the parade.

• Keep Fairgrounds and Aquatic Center free from garbage at all times.

• Regular emptying/rotating of garbage bins throughout the fairgrounds.

• Cleaning of bathroom facilities daily including but not limited to; washing sinks, washing toilets, mopping or spraying of floors, restocking paper towels, toilet paper and soap. Bathrooms are to be checked and restocked every 2-3 hours during the day to maintain a clean and sanitary environment.

Dates associated with this contract will be Friday, August 28th from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 29th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. A final inspection will be done Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The amount to be paid to the chosen qualified applicant will be up to $1000 based on services performed. Emery County Fair will provide the necessary supplies for these services including toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectant/cleaning solutions, garbage liners, soap, cleaning buckets, cleaning rags or any other supplies needed in order to provide these services.

Any interested individuals or groups must submit a qualification packet to the Clerk/ Auditor’s Office no later than August 14th by the end of work day (5:00pm) You can also mail a qualification packet to the Clerk/Auditor’s Office at PO Box 629, Castle Dale, UT 84513. If you have any questions regarding this RFQ please call the Emery County Commission Office at 435-381-3570.

