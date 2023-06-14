REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

Emery County is seeking a qualified professional firm, individual, or consultant to work closely with the Community Reinvestment Agency under the advisement of the Emery County Commission. The purpose of this position, and the Primary Scope of Work, is to ensure the Emery County Community Reinvestment Agency (CRA) is following all state and federal mandates and laws in relation to all fiduciary obligations regarding solar funds.

The full Request for Qualification can be found on the emerycounty.com website under Recent News & Information.

The qualification submissions are to be submitted to the Clerk/Auditors office, 75E Main Street. PO Box 907 Castle Dale, Utah 84513 or brendat@emery.utah.gov. The qualifications are DUE by Wednesday, June 28th, 2023 and will be opened in the July 18th, 2023 Commission meeting.

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 14 and June 21, 2023.