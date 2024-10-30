REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

Carbon County seeks statements of interest and qualifications from engineering firms for the provision of engineering services for the Carbon County Airport near Price, Utah for a term of five years.

After receiving proposals, the County may require interviews or presentations from applicants. Carbon County reserves the right to negotiate with firms submitting proposals and may request that applicants make changes to the scope of representation and the terms upon which their representation would be based. The contract entered into shall be subject to the provisions of Executive Order 11246 (Affirmative Action to Ensure Equal Employment Opportunity) and to the provisions of the Department of Transportation Regulations 49 CFR Part 23 (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Participation).

The firm chosen will assist Carbon County with projects at the airport, which may include, in no order of priority, the following: Rehabilitate Taxiway A and Connectors, Reconstruct Apron, Construct or Expand/Improve Airport Facilities (USUE Maintenance/Flight School Facilities, BLM Facilities), Landside Facilities, Construct Taxi lanes, Pavement Maintenance, Land Acquisition, Transfer, and/or Disposal, Acquire Equipment, and Electrical Engineering for NAVAIDs and/or Lighting.

Proposals submitted should include the following:

(a) a brief statement of the firm’s general ability and willingness to act as the County’s engineer and technical adviser on general airport operations, general aviation matters, airport development and maintenance, compliance with FAA regulations and other applicable statutes and rules, and a declaration that it is free of any conflicts of interest which would prevent the firm from representing Carbon County;

(b) the names and curriculum vitae of the lead engineers;

(c) a statement as to the firm’s experience in providing engineering services to other airports, along with a list of airport and aviation related clients;

(d) evidence of general liability and professional liability insurance.

PROPOSALS DUE:

Statements of interest must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “Airport Engineer” by 4:00 p.m. on November 6, 2024 to the Carbon County Clerk/Auditor’s office located at 751 E 100 N, Suite 1100, Price UT 84501. Proposals will be opened and acknowledged on the record at the regularly scheduled meeting of the Carbon County Board of Commissioners on November 6, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. at 751 East 100 North, in the Commission Chambers. Questions regarding this proposal should be submitted to Commissioner Hopes at Casey.hopes@Carbon.utah.gov.

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 30 and November 6, 2024.