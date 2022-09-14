MenuMenu

  3. REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Epicenter is seeking a qualified contractor to lead the construction of a five (5) single-family housing development in Green River, UT.

Contractor will:

1. Review submitted design and construction documents

2. Provide cost estimating and value engineering

3. Procure and contract with sub-contractors and vendors

4. Secure any permits required for construction

5. Conduct or coordinate all aspects of construction

Submission Requirements: (Any response format is acceptable)

Capacity: Number of years in business and crew capacity

Demonstrate Experience In: Single-family home construction, project management, building in rural locations

Timeline: Anticipated state date and project duration 

Deadline: Open until filled

Inquiries & Submissions:

Epicenter
180 S. Broadway / PO Box 444
Green River, UT 84525
www.ruralandproud.org

Steph Crabtree
steph@ruralandproud.org
Office: 435-564-3330
Cell: 801-706-6433

Find full RFQ at:

https://wp.me/a9TQYf-PmD

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 14, September 21 and September 28, 2022.

