Epicenter is seeking a qualified contractor to lead the construction of a five (5) single-family housing development in Green River, UT.
Contractor will:
1. Review submitted design and construction documents
2. Provide cost estimating and value engineering
3. Procure and contract with sub-contractors and vendors
4. Secure any permits required for construction
5. Conduct or coordinate all aspects of construction
Submission Requirements: (Any response format is acceptable)
Capacity: Number of years in business and crew capacity
Demonstrate Experience In: Single-family home construction, project management, building in rural locations
Timeline: Anticipated state date and project duration
Deadline: Open until filled
Inquiries & Submissions:
Epicenter
180 S. Broadway / PO Box 444
Green River, UT 84525
www.ruralandproud.org
Steph Crabtree
steph@ruralandproud.org
Office: 435-564-3330
Cell: 801-706-6433
Find full RFQ at:
https://wp.me/a9TQYf-PmD
Published in the ETV Newspaper September 14, September 21 and September 28, 2022.