REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS – PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION

Price City is soliciting Request For Qualifications (RFQ) for Indoor Pool Improvements. Scope of Work includes design and construction management for the demolition of an existing indoor pool and replacing it with a new pool. Requests will be received by PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION at the office of the City Recorder, 185 East Main Street, PO Box 893, Price Utah 84501 until April 27th, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Request for Qualifications documents may be examined and obtained at the Price City Public Works Complex, 432 West 600 South; (435-637-5010).

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 7, 2021.