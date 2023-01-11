Price River Water Users Association has received a Request for Replacement Certificate from Canyon Fuel Company, who asserts that Share Certificate No. 6720 for 427.00 shares and Share Certificate No. 7222 for 131.56 in the Company has been lost, destroyed, or stolen, and that they the rightful owner of said certificate. An interested person may file a written notice of objection with the Association explaining why a replacement certificate should not be issued. Unless the Company receives a written notice of objection within sixty (60) days of this notice, a replacement certificate will be issued as requested and the original share certificate will be permanently canceled on the records of the Company.

Sarah Bradley

Price River Water Users Association

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 11, January 18 and January 25, 2023.