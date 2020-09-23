REQUEST FOR SEALED BIDS FOR PURCHASE OF REAL PROPERTY

Carbon County is soliciting sealed bids for the purchase of real property situated in Carbon County, Utah. The tax number of the parcel to be sold is as follows:

Parcel No.: 02-1840-0001

Additional information, including a complete legal description and a GIS map showing the location of the parcel, may be obtained by entering the parcel number at the following website: https://www.carbon.utah.gov/recorder. Additional questions should be addressed to the Carbon County Board of Commissioners at (435) 636-3226.

Carbon County will sell the parcel to the highest bidder. Bids should contain the name, address, phone number and email of the bidder, along with the purchase price that the bidder is willing to pay. Bidders shall submit bids for the parcel in an envelope and shall write the parcel number on the envelope containing the bid. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope to the Carbon County Clerk at 751 East 100 North, Price, UT 84501, and must be received no later than 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Bids will be opened at the Carbon County Commission meeting on October 7, 2020, at 4:30 p.m., at 751 East 100 North, Price, UT. The highest bidder for the property must make payment in full at the Carbon County Clerk’s office no later than Friday, October 6, at 5:00 p.m., in the form of certified U.S. funds. Carbon County will convey its interest in the property after all funds have cleared.

The sale of the property does not include any mineral rights, and all mineral rights pertaining to the parcel property will be retained by Carbon County.

Each bidder agrees that the property will be conveyed “as is”, subject to all liens, encumbrances, and claims. The County disclaims any warranty that the property is suitable for any particular purpose. Carbon County reserves the right to reject any and all offers for the purchase of the property, and to waive any informality of any bid submitted. Faxed proposals will not be accepted.

