REQUEST PROPOSALS FOR CITY ATTORNEY SERVICES

Price City is accepting proposals for the provision of City Attorney services for a period of up to five years. Specifications can be obtained from the office of Human Resources/Risk Management, Price City Hall, 185 East Main, Price, Utah. Proposals will be received until March 1st, 2021 at 12:00 PM Proposals will be publicly opened at 12:15 on March 1, 2021 in the Mayor’s Conference Room at City Hall.

Sherrie Gordon

City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper on February 3, February 10, February 17 and February 24, 2021.