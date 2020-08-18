Requirements Clarified for Statewide School Mask Policy

On Friday, the Utah Governor’s Office issued a public health order clarifying requirements for face masks in schools.

According to the order, every individual on school property or a school bus must wear a face mask. The mask is required to cover the nose and mouth without openings that been seen through. The mask should secure under the chin and fit snugly against the sides of the nose and the face.

The order stipulates that masks much be worn even when an individual is able to physically distance themselves, except in very limited situations. Face shields may only be worn without a face mask when the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication, including for those who are deaf or hard of hearing, or while participating in speech therapy.

“Recent studies are showing that not all face coverings provides equal protection against COVID-19,” said Governor Gary Herbert. “As we send our children back to school, we need to make sure that they are wearing face masks that actually reduce the spread of coronavirus in the air.”

The complete public health order can be read here.