Reshuffling the Deck

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

After losing six of the seven varsity players from last year, the Dinos will be searching for players to come in and step up. Cameron Jones is the lone varsity returner and will look to share his wisdom to help get the rest of the group up to speed.

“We’re pretty young. My sophomores are all pretty good, but they don’t have a lot of varsity experience,” stated head coach Pete Riggs.

A pair of juniors will also fight for one of the various open spots along with several incoming freshmen. “We’re a young team that’s transitioning,” said Riggs. “We have a couple freshmen that have been working with me for a few years, just coming to open courts and things like that. They should be able to step in and take spots as well.”

Carbon tennis will also be a smaller team than in recent years. While the Dinos do not have their normal numbers, they are impressed with the talent and potential of the group as a whole. “I am happy with the kids I do have,” explained Riggs. “They’ve been working hard.”

Several teams within the region will pose threats to the Dinos, including Canyon View, Richfield and the reigning champs South Sevier. Gunnison also has a strong returner coming back that could win the individual region title.

Carbon hopes to use the first part of the season to help its players become accustomed to the speed of the varsity level. Then, in the second half the season, the Dinos want to be on the upswing and be poised for a run in the region tournament.

Riggs concluded, “I’m pretty optimistic about the kids we have.”