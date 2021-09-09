Restrictions Removed for Campfires and Target Shooting with a Firearm on Most of Utah’s Wildlife Management Areas

DWR News Release

Due to recent rainstorms decreasing the wildfire risk for several areas of Utah, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has removed its temporary ban on campfires and recreational target shooting with a firearm on most of its wildlife management areas.

Campfires and target shooting will again be allowed on wildlife management areas, except for those in areas still under Forestry, Fire and State Lands restrictions. Statewide fire restriction information and wildfire prevention tips can be found on Utahfireinfo.gov.

The temporary ban was implemented on June 9 in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires on Utah’s 146 wildlife management areas. These state-owned properties help minimize and mitigate wildlife depredation on private property and are vital to providing important winter ranges and feeding grounds for many wildlife species, including big game.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation and adherence to these restrictions during the extreme drought this year,” DWR Habitat Section Chief Eric Edgley said. “The temporary restrictions really helped avoid any catastrophic wildfires on these crucial habitat areas. Last year, two large wildfires on WMAs burned several hundred acres of wildlife habitat and were started by target shooting with firearms. We greatly appreciate everyone’s help in protecting these wildlife lands during such a dry, hot summer.”

Wildlife and waterfowl management areas are purchased and managed using the money generated by fishing and hunting license sales. Along with decreasing wildlife-caused damage on private property and providing important summer and winter ranges for many wildlife species, they also provide places where Utahns can go to hunt and fish.

While the ban on campfires and target shooting with firearms has been lifted in many of these areas, Utahns are still urged to do their part in preventing wildfires, particularly during continuing drought conditions.