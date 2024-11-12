Results from Battle in the Basin

Local wrestlers from Mont Harmon and Helper Middle Schools, along with members of the Carbon girls’ team, competed at “Battle in the Basin” in Roosevelt on Saturday.

Beginning with the girls, in the fourth through sixth grade classification, Alissa Sinclair would get the first place victory in her class, winning by fall and a tech fall. Rinn Pitman and Charlyeigh Saffer both earned second place with a win by fall. Aspynn Lyons placed third, getting a win by tech fall.

In the seventh through ninth grade, Kajsia Jones placed first overall with two wins by fall. Kheyannah Koffard placed second with a win by fall and a win by decision. Rosa Romero would also earn second place with a win by fall.

Moving to the boy’s group, in the 55 class, Max Davis (MH) went 3-1, getting a win by fall and a win by tech fall. Chael Wegner (MH) went 3-4 with two wins by fall and one win by decision in the 65 class. Porter Westwood (MH) also went 3-4 with two falls and a majority decision in the 70 class.

Aedan Bridge (Helper) finished 5-2, with fours falls and a tech fall in the 80 class. Kash Pulsipher (MH) went 6-1 on the day, with three falls and a tech fall in the 85 class. Jaden Barlow (MH) finished 5-2 in the 90 class, with three pins.

Daniel Erickson (MH) had a great day in the 95 class, going 7-0, with five wins by pin and a decision. Logan Terry (Helper), had a couple wins by fall, going 3-4. In the 100 class, Bridger Frandsen (MH) went 3-4, getting all his wins by fall. Braxton Bray (MH) went 2-2, getting both wins by fall in the 110 class.

Dax Carlson (MH) went 6-1, earning two wins by pin in the 115 class. Tyler Marx (MH) finished at 6-1 in the 120 class, getting three wins by fall and a tech fall. In the same class, Tain Varner (Helper) finished at 3-4, with a fall and a tech fall. In the 135 class Benny Mitchell (MH) had a win by fall and decision on the day.

In the 165 class, Jacen Cowley (MH) had three wins all by fall. Cyress Atwood (Helper) went 5-2, with a win by fall and majority decision. Finishing out with the HWT class, Dimitri Bunn (Helper) had a great day, going 7-0, getting all his wins by pin. Michael Pantelakis (MH) went 3-4 on the day, getting a couple wins by fall.