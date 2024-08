Open House: August 30 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Swift’s.

Come and share some memories for Chriss Gray!

Let’s help her hang up her hat for new adventures.

To a special lady, she has been a mentor, friend, has given guidance and a shoulder to cry on many times. She is and will always be a great friend.

The gang at Swift’s and Handy Mart