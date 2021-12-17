Retirement | Dr. John “Jack” Montgomery

Please join us in extending best wishes to Dr. John “Jack” Montgomery, who is retiring from his role as Four Corners Community Behavioral Health’s Medical Director. Dr. Montgomery has dedicated his life to the mental health field, 19 of those years have been with FCCBH. He will be greatly missed by clients and colleagues alike and impossible to replace.

We invite you to attend an open house in his honor on Monday, December 20th, from 3pm to 5 pm at the Community Clinic’s outside group room, located on the East side of the building on 690 East Main Street, in Price, Utah 84501. Please stop by and let him know how much he is appreciated and will be missed as he starts a new chapter in his interesting life.