Retirement | Edward Vigil

Edward Vigil from Helper, Utah and a graduate from Carbon High School 1992 announces his retirement from the Bernalillo County Sheriff Department.

Edward Vigil obtained over 600 hours of advanced training in a span of his career to include crisis negotiations certified, FBI hostage negotiations, emergency response team, tactical lifesaver, field investigator and VIN inspector.

He worked all area commands to include all shifts. In 2008, he became a detective of the street crimes unit, working narcotics, then worked two years as a property crime and auto theft detective, a drill instructor for class 32, a violent crimes detective, an internal affairs detective for the sheriff for two years and was promoted to sergeant in 2015.

As a sergeant, he worked all area commands and finished his career at the district courthouse, where he supervised 30 deputies providing security.

Edward Vigil and his wife Marisol Vigil will be moving to the Emery County area this spring to enjoy retirement.