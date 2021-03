Forty-two years was a long time ago.

Some days brought laughs, others brought woe.

You were just a kid when your started your work.

The job’s been fun, the money a perk!

You’ve operated equipment,

Worked with JMO,

Your estimator job well done

Has helped us all grow.

The years you’ve spent with the company

Have gone by real fast.

The friendships you’ve forged

Were meant to last!